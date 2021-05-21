S. Korea's overseas financial assets hit new high in Q1
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas financial assets touched a new high in the first quarter, mainly due to increased stock investments, central bank data showed Friday.
The nation's external financial assets came to US$1.98 trillion at the end of December last year, up $28.3 billion from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The net international investment position came to $478.7 billion as of the end of March, up $12.6 billion from a year earlier, the data showed.
The position refers to the difference between Korea's external financial assets and the domestic assets owned by foreigners. It serves as a measure of a country's external solvency.
South Korea's external debt stood at $1.5 trillion as of end-March, up $12.9 billion more than a year earlier.
Short-term foreign debt, which matures within one year, rose by $6.3 billion over the cited period, with long-term debt growing by $14.6 billion.
South Korea's short-term external debt accounted for 29.3 percent of its outstanding external liabilities.
The ratio of short-term foreign debt to foreign reserves stood at 37.1 percent at the end of March, up 1.2 percentage points from a year earlier.
