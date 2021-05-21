Seoul stocks turn to losses late Fri. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to losses late Friday morning as investors sold stocks to lock in profits.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.79 points, or 0.18 percent, to 3,156.49 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks opened strong, tracking a 1.77 percent gain on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Expectations of a local economic rebound also grew on the 53.3 percent on-year increase in local exports in the first 20 days of May.
But the stock market came under selling pressure as individuals sold to cash in profits after the key index neared the 3,200-point mark.
Top cap Samsung Electronics added 1.13 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.82 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 1.28 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics shed 1.68 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 1.99 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 1.56 percent. Giant steelmaker POSCO retreated 2.6 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,128.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.85 won from the previous session's close.
