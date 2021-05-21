First-place Ulsan looking to extend K League lead in crucial derby
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Having just taken over first place in the K League 1, Ulsan Hyundai FC will look to extend their lead in a key regional derby over the weekend.
Ulsan beat rivals Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 4-2 on Wednesday to climb to the top of the tables at 30 points, one better than Jeonbuk. Ulsan will host Pohang Steelers at 2:40 p.m. Saturday in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, for the second "East Coast Derby" of the season.
The rivalry between Ulsan and Pohang, founded on their geographical proximity, has grown more intense in recent years as both have become consistent forces in the K League 1.
Ulsan hold a slight edge over the past 10 meetings with five wins, one draw and four losses. They each enjoyed a 4-0 victory last season, and their most recent matchup ended in a 1-1 draw on March 13.
Pohang, despite losing some pieces in the offseason, are lurking in fifth place with 24 points. They're undefeated in their past eight matches with four wins and four draws, including a 4-3 victory over Suwon FC on Tuesday.
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo said Thursday that he was a bit concerned about fatigue for his players, who will have one fewer day of break than their Pohang counterparts.
"The key for us is to build on the success we had in our most recent match," Hong said at his prematch press conference. "And we'll have to focus on proper recovery over the next two days."
Pohang coach Kim Gi-dong said his players are ready to move on from the win over Suwon FC and shift their focus to Ulsan.
"The East Coast Derby is always more nerve-wracking than other matches, and it tends to have lasting effects on following matches," Kim said. "We want to continue our positive momentum and beat Ulsan."
Elsewhere in the K League 1, Jeonbuk will try to return to first place when they face red-hot Daegu FC at 7 p.m. Sunday in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
These are two teams going in opposite directions: Jeonbuk are mired in a season-worst five-match winless slide, while Daegu are undefeated in their past seven. Their six-game winning streak was snapped in a 1-1 draw against Suwon Samsung Bluewings on Wednesday.
FC Seoul and Seongnam FC will return to action over the weekend after having four matches postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. FC Seoul defender Hwang Hyun-soo tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 2, two days after playing Seongnam FC. Though no one else on FC Seoul or Seongnam tested positive, the K League decided to play it safe and reschedule their matches for the early part of May to later dates.
Seongnam FC will be at Jeju United at 2 p.m. Saturday. FC Seoul will visit Gangwon FC at 7 p.m. Sunday.
