Moon, Biden hold their first summit talks at White House
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 21 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in opened his first summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, with North Korea, COVID-19 vaccine cooperation and the future of the bilateral alliance high on the agenda.
The two plan to issue a joint statement on the results of their discussions at the White House and hold a press conference together.
They are expected to discuss the North Korea issue in detail, as Moon hopes to keep the Korea peace process afloat.
Biden may formally express his support for the 2018 inter-Korean summit agreement, called the Panmunjom Declaration, according to a Cheong Wa Dae official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. It remains uncertain whether the Singapore summit deal between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be included in the joint statement.
Moon is also seeking faster delivery of U.S.-made vaccines and technology transfer for local production. Among options proposed is a bilateral vaccine swap deal.
The official raised the possibility of accords on scrapping the U.S.-set restrictions on South Korea's ballistic missile development under the decades-old missile guidelines of the alliance and promoting nuclear energy cooperation, including the export of reactors together.
Cooperation in such high-tech industries is another key summit agenda item, with the Biden government campaigning to address vulnerabilities in the supply chains, especially of semiconductors, large capacity batteries, biohealth and critical minerals.
South Korean firms maintain global prowess on the production of computer chips, drugs and electric vehicle batteries.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier, "We certainly expect that the leaders will discuss ways the United States can support South Korea in its fight against COVID-19, as well as how we can work together to combat the pandemic around the world."
North Korea is also a central topic and issues related to climate, economic partnership and China will be discussed, she added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)