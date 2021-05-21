Go to Contents
S. Korean companies announce plans to invest 40 tln won in U.S.

23:22 May 21, 2021

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 21 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- Four major South Korean companies, including Samsung and SK, on Friday announced plans to invest more than 40 trillion won (US$35.5 billion) in the United States, ahead of President Moon Jae-in's summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.

During a business roundtable attended by Moon, Samsung Electronics announced plans to invest $17 billion in a new foundry plant.

LG Energy Solution and SK innovation, which make batteries, said they plan to invest some $14 billion in separate and joint projects, while Hyundai Motor announced plans to invest $7.4 billion in expanding the electric vehicle production and recharging infrastructure in the U.S.

SK hynix also said it has plans to spend $1 billion on building a large-scale research and development center in Silicon Valley.

President Moon Jae-in (R) speaks at a business roundtable at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington on May 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

