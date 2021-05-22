Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Joe Biden #Moon Jae-in

In shift since Suga, Biden goes maskless in meeting with Moon

04:19 May 22, 2021

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- In a noticeable shift since his last meeting with a foreign leader, U.S. President Joe Biden did not wear a mask during his first face-to-face with President Moon Jae-in in Washington on Friday.

Moon is only the second foreign leader to visit Biden at the White House since the U.S. president took office in January. The first leader was Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last month.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L), retired U.S. Army colonel Ralph Puckett (C) and U.S. President Joe Biden pose for a photo at a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House in Washington on May 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

Whereas in meeting Suga on April 16, Biden wore a double mask as an extra precaution against COVID-19, on Friday the 78-year-old was mask-free in the first of several joint appearances with Moon at the White House.

Biden awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest military distinction, to 94-year-old retired U.S. Army colonel Ralph Puckett in recognition of his valor during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Moon, the first foreign leader to attend such a ceremony, was also without a mask, as were most of the other 60 or so people in the room, according to a White House pool report.

People were seated close to each other without appearing to maintain a social distance.

The U.S. has in recent days allowed people to go maskless if they have been fully vaccinated, and Friday's event was a symbolic demonstration of the country's emergence from the pandemic.

This photo, captured from the Japanese Prime Minister's Office's Twitter account, shows U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga fist-bumping at the White House in Washington on April 16, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK