Moon attends Korean War memorial wall ceremony
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 21 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in honored tens of thousands of American soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War in attendance at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new monument in the U.S. capital Friday.
The Wall of Remembrance will be a permanent addition to the Korean War Veterans Memorial. It would include the names of 36,574 American servicemen and more than 7,200 members of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army who gave their lives defending the people of South Korea during the 1950-53 conflict, according to the National Park Service and the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation (KWVMF).
The construction of the granite wall, one meter high and 50 meters wide, is slated for completion in June next year. The South Korean government is offering US$23.6 million to facilitate the creation of what would be a fresh symbol of the alliance, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance Act was signed in 2016.
Among other attendees were U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Hwang Ki-chul, minister of South Korea's patriot and veterans affairs, retired Gen. John H. Tilelli, Jr., head of the KWVMF, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and retired Col. William E. Weber, a highly decorated Korean War veteran.
