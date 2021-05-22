Biden briefly confuses S. Korean president as prime minister
WASHINGTON, May 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden wrongly addressed South Korean President Moon Jae-in as prime minister on Friday in his latest slip of the tongue.
The misrepresentation took place in a White House ceremony to award the Medal of Honor to a 94-year-old Korean War veteran, Ralph Puckett Jr., which was also attended by Moon.
While noting the people of Korea have never forgotten the sacrifice Puckett and other U.S. veterans had made in the 1950-53 war, Biden said the fact "the prime minister of Korea is here for this ceremony" proved his point.
Biden, however, correctly addressed Moon as president when he invited him to offer a few remarks.
Moon is the first foreign head of state to attend a Medal of Honor award ceremony, a senior U.S. official said earlier.
He and Biden later held a bilateral summit, which marked Biden's second in-person meeting with a foreign head of state since taking office on Jan. 20.
