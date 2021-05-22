Go to Contents
Moon, Biden agree to form global vaccine partnership

07:29 May 22, 2021

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Friday he and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to form a global comprehensive partnership for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

Moon made the announcement at a joint press conference with Biden at the White House after their summit talks, saying U.S. advanced technology will combine with South Korea's production capacity.

Moon said the project will help accelerate the end of the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing the world's vaccine supply.

He also thanked Biden for agreeing to provide vaccines to South Korean troops, calling it a meaningful step demonstrating the special history of the bilateral alliance.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden hold a joint press conference at the White House in Washington on May 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

