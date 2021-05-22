S. Korea, U.S. agree to end bilateral missile guidelines
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 21 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced a joint decision Friday with the United States to terminate guidelines that have long restricted Seoul's development of missiles.
He was speaking right after the summit with President Joe Biden at the White House.
"I am pleased to announce the termination of the missile guidelines," Moon told reporters, with Biden standing next to him.
Moon described it as a "symbolic and substantive" measure demonstrating the robustness of the alliance along with a recent deal on sharing the cost for American troops stationed on the peninsula.
First signed in 1979 and revised several times, the guidelines have put limits on South Korea's missile development program.
Moon added that the allies have agreed to bolster the combined defense posture and reaffirmed their commitment to the transition of operational control of forces in the event of war.
