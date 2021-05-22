Moon, Biden agree on need for dialogue with N. Korea
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 21 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday he has agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden on the importance of dialogue with North Korea.
The most pressing task for the allies is to achieve the complete denuclearization of Korea and permanent peace, Moon stressed during a joint press conference with the U.S. leader following their summit talks at the White House,
Moon said he and Biden have confirmed that it is vital to have dialogue, based on promises, between Washington and Pyongyang as well as between the two Koreas.
Biden also expressed support for inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation, he added.
