Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon, Biden agree on need for dialogue with N. Korea

07:51 May 22, 2021

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 21 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday he has agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden on the importance of dialogue with North Korea.

The most pressing task for the allies is to achieve the complete denuclearization of Korea and permanent peace, Moon stressed during a joint press conference with the U.S. leader following their summit talks at the White House,

Moon said he and Biden have confirmed that it is vital to have dialogue, based on promises, between Washington and Pyongyang as well as between the two Koreas.

Biden also expressed support for inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation, he added.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden hold a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, on May 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK