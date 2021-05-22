Go to Contents
09:06 May 22, 2021

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea-U.S. summit statement to include support for Panmunjom Declaration (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Sluggish domestic demand while exports make 'quantum jump' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon, Biden to abolish flight range cap of South Korean missiles (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. discuss missile guidelines, nuclear energy cooperation (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, U.S. near agreement on completely eliminating 'missile limits' after 42 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-U.S. alliance back on track with cooperation for vaccine, elimination of missile limits (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Leaders of S. Korea, U.S. agree on N.K. policy based on Panmunjom Declaration (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea nears securing 'missile sovereignty' after 42 years (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung's 20 tln-won investment in U.S. foundry plant (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon-Biden statement to include support for Panmunjom Declaration (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

