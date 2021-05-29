Go to Contents
09:08 May 29, 2021

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- FSC to serve as 'control tower' for virtual currency market (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opposition party facing 'winds of change' as Lee Jun-seok defeats 4 heavyweights (Kookmin Daily)
-- 36-year-old with no lawmaker experience ignites generation change of conservatives (Donga llbo)
-- 'Young conservative' opens door for overhaul, generation change; becomes 'eye of typhoon' after earning support of people, party (Segye Times)
-- 1.2 million people inoculated in 2 days as people come forward (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jun-seok becomes sensation, could he become 36-year-old conservative opposition leader? (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 300-kg pile of waste paper falls on man, another truck worker tragedy (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Seok'prise! (Hankook Ilbo)
-- MZ generation investing in stocks, coins like a video game (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Why did 57-year-old company Namyang Dairy collapse? (Korea Economic Daily)
