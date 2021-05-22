Military reports 12 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The military has reported 12 additional cases of the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Saturday, as sporadic infections continued in barracks across the country.
Of the newly identified cases, four -- two soldiers and two civilian employees -- were from a unit in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, while six other cases were reported from Army bases in Hwaseong, south of the capital; the northeastern county of Inje; Hongcheon, some 100 kilometers east of Seoul; and the border cities of Paju and Yeoncheon, according to the ministry.
In Osan, 55 kilometers south of Seoul, two Air Force officers were found to have contracted the virus after one of them first came into contact with an infected civilian.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 925.
Nationwide, South Korea added 666 more COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload to 135,344.
