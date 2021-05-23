Moon says he got 'surprise gifts' from U.S. over vaccine, N. Korea envoy
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Sunday he is returning home with "surprise gifts" from the United States, citing U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement on COVID-19 vaccine provision and pick of a new special envoy on North Korea.
The two leaders had their first summit talks at the White House on Friday.
"The outcome of the talks couldn't have been better," Moon wrote on his social messaging accounts. "It was better than expected."
The U.S. tried to understand South Korea's position on the pending issues and reflect it in the summit agreement, Moon added.
The U.S. decision to provide South Korea with coronavirus vaccines, plus a bilateral vaccine partnership, was "literally a surprise gift," he noted.
Biden made public a plan to offer "full vaccinations" for all 550,000 South Korean troops.
He pushed ahead with the decision despite an internal backlash, as lots of American people have yet to be inoculated and there are many other nations in more urgent need of vaccines, according to Moon.
Biden, however, placed a "special" emphasis on the importance of the Seoul-Washington alliance, he added.
Another surprise gift was the announcement of Sung Kim, a veteran Korean American diplomat who is well versed in Korean Peninsula situations and negotiations with North Korea, as special envoy on North Korea, Moon wrote.
Kim, former U.S. ambassador to Seoul, played a role with regard to the 2018 Singapore summit deal between the U.S. and North Korea.
The choice of him apparently represents Washington's message to Pyongyang that it is ready for dialogue, as Kim can talk with North Koreans without an interpreter, according to Moon. He was on his way back to Seoul following a four-day trip to the U.S. capital.
