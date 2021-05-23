Memorial service held for ex-President Roh Moo-hyun
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea held a ceremony Sunday to commemorate former President Roh Moo-hyun, marking the 12th year of his death.
It took place at Bongha Village in Gimhae, Roh's hometown located 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, bringing together a number of key government and political figures.
They included Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum; Song Young-gil, head of the ruling Democratic Party (DP); and Kim Gi-hyeon, acting chief and floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).
Having served as South Korea's president from 2003-2008, Roh is still an iconic figure in the country's liberal bloc.
He pushed for far-reaching reform measures and endeavored to eliminate authoritarianism and regionalism rooted in the nation's politics.
In a statement, the DP pledged a "competent" reform drive for a world without "foul play and perks," of which Roh dreamed.
The PPP said its floor leader Kim attended the ceremony in light of the "spirit of national unity."
On May 23, 2009, Roh jumped to his death from a cliff behind his retirement home amid a corruption probe by state prosecutors into his family and aides.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)