BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- BTS has set another record, with its latest single "Butter" becoming the most-watched music video on YouTube in 24 hours since its debut, its agency said Sunday.
The upbeat summer song had racked up 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours of release on Friday, Big Hit Music said, citing official data disclosed by YouTube.
The figure has surpassed the previous record held by BTS' "Dynamite," a Billboard-topping hit released last August, which garnered 101.1 million views.
BTS also set a new record for the biggest YouTube music video premiere with more than 3.9 million peak concurrents, replacing its own record of 3 million for "Dynamite."
The English-language single has taken the world by storm upon its release.
In addition to topping iTunes Top Songs charts in 101 regions, the song earned 20.9 million global streams on Spotify, the world's biggest music streaming platform, on its first day of release. It marked the most streams on a single day in Spotify's history, according to Big Hit Music.
BTS is set to put on its first performance of "Butter" at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (U.S. time), where it will be performing for the fourth consecutive year and has been nominated in four categories.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)