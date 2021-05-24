BTS wins three Billboard Awards in pre-announced categories
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band BTS has already won three prizes at this year's Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), the most for the group at the event ever, as winners were announced in some categories before the ceremony begins.
According to the BBMA's prereleased list of winners on Sunday (U.S. time), the septet was awarded Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and the fan-voted Top Social Artist.
It is the first time the band has won more than two titles. In 2019, it took home the Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist awards.
The winner of the Top Selling Song category, in which BTS' megahit single "Dynamite" is nominated, will be announce later at the televised BBMA ceremony.
BTS regained the Top Duo/Group trophy since its first win in 2019. The group competed for the title with American rock band AC/DC, indie pop trio AJR, American country music duo Dan + Shay and pop rock band Maroon5.
In the Top Song Sales Artist category, BTS beat Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd. It is the first time that BTS has contended for the prize given to an artist with top-selling songs.
The boy band also won the Top Social Artist award for the fifth consecutive year, beating K-pop bands BLACKPINK and Seventeen, pop star Ariana Grande and Filipino boy band SB19.
At this year's BBMA, BTS earned four nominations, the most for the group ever. It received its first BBMA nomination in 2017 for Top Social Artist.
The seven-member band -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook -- attributed its multiple BBMA wins to the support of its global fan base, Army.
"It's crazy to be nominated for the Top Social Artist for five years in a row," rapper J-Hope said on social media. "Thank you for your continuous support."
BTS will put on the first performance of its latest release "Butter" at the BBMA's awards ceremony.
