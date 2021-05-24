Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open tad lower on inflation worries

09:31 May 24, 2021

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Monday, weighed down by investor concerns of early post-pandemic inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 3,153.29 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The KOSPI got off to a weak start as accelerating inflation may sap demand for risky assets.

Top cap Samsung Electronics traded flat, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.22 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver shed 1.39 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics advanced 2.09 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem slipped 0.22 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.66 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,127.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.75 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK