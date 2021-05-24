Defense ministry working on troops vaccination plan with U.S. supply
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Monday it is in discussions with health authorities over how to use vaccines to be provided by the United States for South Korean troops.
During a joint press conference with President Moon Jae-in on Friday (Washington time), U.S. President Joe Biden said his country will provide full COVID-19 vaccinations to all 550,000 South Korean troops.
"We will draw up a detailed inoculation plan (with the vaccines to be provided by the U.S.) and discuss it with the health authorities," defense ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan told a regular briefing.
What type of vaccines will be shipped is yet to be decided, Boo said.
Of all South Korean troops, more than 114,000 in their 30s and older have already received AZ vaccines, while younger soldiers are supposed to receive Pfizer's vaccines.
Should there be excess vaccines, they will be given to military-related personnel, the official said.
"We will review the U.S. Forces Korea's inoculation scheme and other cases and consider diverse circumstances in a comprehensive manner in making the plan," Boo said.
