U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
WASHINGTON, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Monday raised its travel warning for Japan to the highest level, advising Americans not to travel to the Asian nation.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Japan due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country. There are restrictions in place affecting U.S. citizen entry into Japan," said the latest U.S. travel advisory on the country.
The move comes ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, set to start July 23.
The Japanese government says it will stage the international event as scheduled despite recent spikes in COVID-19 infection cases in the country as the games have already been postponed by a year from 2020.
However, many believe the event may again be delayed, if not cancelled altogether, due to the pandemic.
In a latest health alert on its website last week, the U.S. embassy in Japan noted Tokyo has again extended its "national state of emergency declaration" to curb increasing infection rates.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)