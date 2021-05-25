Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea, China relations avoid 'stormy scenes' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- China says 'interference in Taiwan intolerable' as Korea, U.S. stick together (Kookmin Daily)

-- China warns against 'interference' in Taiwan issues by S. Korea, U.S. (Donga llbo)

-- Abandoned stray dogs attack humans (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Leftover vaccines from nursing hospitals go to waste (Segye Times)

-- Reform plan seeks to require prior consent before launching prosecution probe into government (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. forge future alliance on 6G, quantum technology (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Climate Seoul declaration' to delve into cohabitation between advanced, developing nations (Hankyoreh)

-- China warns against 'playing with fire' in Taiwan issues (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. imposes zero transfer tax on 500 mln-won profit from selling house (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- A virtual world, metaverse is emerging (Korea Economic Daily)

