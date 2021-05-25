(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 25)

Now it has become possible for South Korea to develop missiles with an intermediate range of 2,000 to 3,000 kilometers and even intercontinental ballistic missiles with a range of more than 5,500 kilometers. While South Korea's hands and feet were tied, North Korea developed ICBMs that could hit the American mainland. With the restrictions lifted, South Korea's military position is expected to become much stronger. The government ought to go all out to narrow the missile technology gap with North Korea.