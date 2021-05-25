(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 25)

In that case, local prosecutors cannot look into grave crimes, including corruption in officialdom, even if they detected reliable evidence in the region under their jurisdiction. That's not all. Even if the opposition or a civic group makes a complaint with the prosecution, prosecutors cannot start investigations without approval from the prosecutor general or justice minister. What active powers would comply with investigations targeting them? After former Vice Justice Minister Kim Oh-soo, an avid pro-Moon prosecutor, was nominated prosecutor general, concerns are deepening that he would not approve investigations of the incumbent power once he takes the helm of the top law enforcement agency.