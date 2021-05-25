Pro-unification organization calls for suspension of joint military drills to resume dialogue with N.K.
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- A pro-unification civic group on Tuesday urged South Korea and the United States to suspend joint military drills as practical action needed to signal they have no hostility toward North Korea and resume dialogue with Pyongyang.
The North Korean Committee for the June 15 Joint Declaration made the request, saying that last week's summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden stopped short of providing practical actions that could induce the North to come out for talks.
"The summit mentioned just broad directions such as pragmatic approach and diplomatic solution but did not specify practical action plans, which is a more important matter," the organization said. "The chances are now low that the (summit) agreement will lead to dialogue between North Korea and the U.S."
"A clear action should come first to demonstrate that the U.S. has no intention of hostility toward the North," it added. "Suspension of joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S. can be a sure action that shows that hostile relations will be left behind."
On Friday (U.S. time), Moon and Biden held their first face-to-face summit in Washington and agreed to engage diplomatically with North Korea and take "pragmatic" steps to reduce tensions, while reaffirming that dialogue will be pushed based on previous agreements, including the 2018 Singapore deal between the North and the U.S.
