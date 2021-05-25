Hanwha Aerospace wins $320 mln engine parts deal from GE
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co., a South Korean aircraft engine maker, said Tuesday it has received a 360 billion won (US$320 million) deal to supply aircraft engine parts to General Electric Co.
In the four-year deal that runs through 2026, Hanwha Aerospace will supply 72 kinds of aircraft engine parts for GE's main engines GEnx, GE90 and LM2500, the company said in a statement.
Hanwha Aerospace has supplied engine parts to the world's three major aircraft engine companies -- U.S.-based Pratt & Whitney and GE as well as Britain's Rolls-Royce.
It has an engine parts order backlog worth 24 trillion won as of May.
