Naver unveils supersized AI platform HyperCLOVA

14:11 May 25, 2021

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading internet portal operator Naver Corp. on Tuesday unveiled its supersized artificial intelligence (AI) platform, dubbed "HyperCLOVA."

Naver said HyperCLOVA boasts the world's top-level AI technology, developed based on a new super computer adopted by the tech giant last October.

This image, provided by South Korea's dominant internet portal operator Naver Corp. on May 25, 2021, shows its latest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, HyperCLOVA. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

HyperCLOVA is equipped with over 204 billion parameters, way above other AI platforms developed by local tech firms, Naver said. The more parameters that a model has, the better it can capture the difficult nuances of the data.

Naver also said HyperCLOVA is the world's largest Korean-based language model system, different from other AI models based on English.

Jeong Seok-keun, CEO of Naver CLOVA CIC, said it was important to focus on ensuring the country's AI technology does not fall behind other global platforms due to language barriers.

Naver, which has been studying AI for around 20 years, released its previous AI platform, called CLOVA, in 2017. Naver provides various services based on AI platforms, such as search, speech recognition and natural language processing.

