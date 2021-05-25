Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Engineering

Hyundai Engineering consortium picked as preferred bidder for Poland plant project

14:56 May 25, 2021

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering Co., a plant engineering affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said Tuesday its consortium has been picked as the preferred bidder for a 2 billion-euro (US$2.4 billion) project in Poland.

Under the proposed deal signed with Polish state-run refiner PKN Orlen, Hyundai Engineering and Spanish engineering firm Tecnicas Reunidas would receive naphtha from a petrochemical complex in the central Polish city of Plock to be used in the production of ethylene.

The yet-to-be-built plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 740,000 tons of ethylene, according to Hyundai Engineering.

Hyundai Engineering said it has a 55 percent stake in the project, while the rest is held by Tecnicas Reunidas.

Hyundai Engineering said it remains unclear when its consortium can sign a formal contract with PKN Orlen.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK