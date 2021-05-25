(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'

Even on YouTube, where BTS set records with its 2020 hit "Dynamite," the septet outdid itself. "Butter" racked up 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours of release, outnumbering "Dynamite" at 101.1 million views. The music video for the new single also recorded more than 3.9 million peak concurrents, becoming the biggest YouTube music video premiere and replacing the band's own record of 3 million for "Dynamite."