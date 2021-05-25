KBO to make college sophomores eligible for annual draft

The Korea University Baseball Federation (KUBF) had asked the KBO several times to consider opening up the draft to underclassmen. With only university seniors eligible for the draft, pro hopefuls, rather than wait four extra years, have been foregoing post-secondary career and choosing instead to enter the draft straight out of high school. That has resulted in a diminished talent pool across universities, the KUBF argued, because four-year universities have become merely a fallback option for players not good enough to be drafted out of high school.