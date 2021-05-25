New BTS song 'Butter' earns 200 mln YouTube views in 4 days
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The new BTS song "Butter" continued its record-breaking spree on Tuesday, breaking 200 million views on YouTube, its management agency said.
Views for the summer song's music video, released at 1 p.m. on Friday, hit the milestone at 2:25 p.m., according to Big Hit Music.
It took a shorter time for the new single to reach the threshold than the seven-piece band's 2020 hit "Dynamite," which took four and a half days, the agency added.
The all-English track has refreshed records since its release last week. It racked up 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube, becoming the most-watched music video in the time span.
The song has also made a splash on international music charts, topping the iTunes top song chart in 101 regions and totaling 20.9 million streams on Spotify, the world's biggest music streaming platform.
Eyes are on whether the latest single will debut at No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart set to be announced next week. It faces strong competition from American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, whose single "Good 4 U" sat atop this week's Hot 100.
