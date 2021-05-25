S. Korean, U.S. troops conduct combined explosive ordnance disposal training
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Dozens of South Korean and American troops conducted joint explosive ordnance disposal training Tuesday to hone bomb disposal skills in various settings and to improve interoperability, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The training took place at the Naval Logistics Command in the southeastern city of Changwon, involving around 80 service members from three branches of service and the U.S. Forces Korea, as well as police officers and government officials in charge of related duties, according to the JCS.
"We executed the training under diverse scenarios of eliminating explosive ordnance on the ground, at sea and on air bases either in peace or war. It is designed to share skills and know-how and boost cooperation," the JCS said in a statement.
The annual joint training was launched by the JCS in 2019. But last year's session was canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.
