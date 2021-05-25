S. Korea requests foreign firms provide chips for cars
22:04 May 25, 2021
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade ministry has asked foreign makers of computer chips for cars to provide products to local carmakers, government sources said Tuesday.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has sent official requests to five to six manufacturers in a bid to solve the shortage of chips, they said.
The companies include the Netherlands' Semiconductors N.V., Germany's Infineon Technologies and Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp., which have been cooperating with South Korean carmakers including Hyundai Motor Co. The prolonged shortages have forced carmakers to suspend production.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword