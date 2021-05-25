Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK Group #ESG

SK Group to set up investment firm in Japan

22:48 May 25, 2021

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- SK Group, South Korea's third-largest conglomerate, plans to establish an investment company in Japan, industrial sources said Tuesday.

Four SK companies -- SK Holdings Co., SK Materials Co., SKC Ltd. and SK Siltron Co. -- each will invest 10 billion yen (US$89 million) in the planned firm, tentatively named SK Japan Investment, they said.

They each will own 25 percent in the Japanese unit.

The Japanese company plans to take part largely in projects related to the environment and sustainable development, they said.

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2020, shows SK Group's headquarters in downtown Seoul. (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK