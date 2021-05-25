S. Korean intelligence chief to visit U.S. this week following Moon-Biden summit
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's intelligence chief will visit the United States this week, possibly to coordinate policies on North Korea, government sources said Tuesday.
Park Jie-won, the director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), will leave for Washington on Wednesday, they said.
The trip follows a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden held at the White House on Friday.
The leaders reached a set of deals on strengthening the alliance and cooperating on COVID-19 vaccines. They also agreed to work together for the shared goal of completely denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.
Park had a trilateral meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo on May 12.
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines visited South Korea from May 12-14. She met Moon and Park and visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.
