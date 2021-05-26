Go to Contents
07:03 May 26, 2021

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to unveil support measures in July for workers expected to suffer from low-carbon transition (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gangnam residents move to Seongdong, Yongsan; further driving up housing prices (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. issues 'do not travel' warning for Japan over COVID-19 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Jun-seok leads opinion polls ahead of main opposition People Power Party's leadership election (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. issues 'do not travel' warning for Japan, yet another blow to Tokyo Olympics (Segye Times)
-- Top prosecutor nominee Kim Oh-soo, who'd been debriefed on Lime fraud case as vice justice minister, took on same case as defense counsel after becoming lawyer (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Top prosecutor nominee Kim Oh-soo became defense attorney for Lime fund fraud case after becoming lawyer (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. issues 'do not travel' warning for Japan, deals blow to Tokyo Olympics (Hankyoreh)
-- FM Chung seeks to appease China as Beijing expresses discomfort over Moon-Biden summit statement on Taiwan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't launches interagency task force in push for 'metaverse' infrastructure (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Household debts surge to 153 tln won since pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Missile-related company shares take off (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- P4G Seoul Summit to show Korea's aspiration to lead global climate action (Korea Herald)
-- South Korea downplays China's summit response (Korea Times)
(END)

