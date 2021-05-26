Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to unveil support measures in July for workers expected to suffer from low-carbon transition (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gangnam residents move to Seongdong, Yongsan; further driving up housing prices (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. issues 'do not travel' warning for Japan over COVID-19 (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee Jun-seok leads opinion polls ahead of main opposition People Power Party's leadership election (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S. issues 'do not travel' warning for Japan, yet another blow to Tokyo Olympics (Segye Times)

-- Top prosecutor nominee Kim Oh-soo, who'd been debriefed on Lime fraud case as vice justice minister, took on same case as defense counsel after becoming lawyer (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Top prosecutor nominee Kim Oh-soo became defense attorney for Lime fund fraud case after becoming lawyer (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- U.S. issues 'do not travel' warning for Japan, deals blow to Tokyo Olympics (Hankyoreh)

-- FM Chung seeks to appease China as Beijing expresses discomfort over Moon-Biden summit statement on Taiwan (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't launches interagency task force in push for 'metaverse' infrastructure (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Household debts surge to 153 tln won since pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)

