People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine allowed to travel outdoors with no masks from July: gov't

08:58 May 26, 2021

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea announced Wednesday that people who have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to travel outdoors without masks starting in July, as part of a new program offering incentives to boost participation in the public vaccine campaign.

The program announced at a daily interagency coronavirus response meeting also included a plan to lift the gathering ban for direct family members who have had their first vaccine dose.

