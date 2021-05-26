(LEAD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea announced Wednesday that people who have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors starting in July, as part of incentives for those participating in the public vaccine campaign.
The incentive program announced at a daily interagency coronavirus response meeting also included a plan to lift the gathering ban for direct family members who have had their first vaccine dose.
South Korea launched its two-dose vaccination regimen campaign in February and plans to achieve herd immunity by November.
Staring in July, those who have received their first vaccine jabs can go outdoors without masks. Those who have completed both doses will be exempt from private gathering bans and the occupancy ceiling rule at restaurants and cafes.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said health authorities plan to fully revise the government's antivirus measures in late September, when more than 70 percent of people are projected to have received their first jabs.
"We will also review loosening indoor mask rules when reaching herd immunity," Kim said.
