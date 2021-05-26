Trade terms down in April
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's terms of trade fell in April as import prices rose at a faster pace than export prices, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The nation's net terms-of-trade index for goods -- a gauge of trade terms -- declined 0.6 percent last month from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It marked the first on-year decline in 12 months, according to the BOK.
The figure is calculated by dividing the index for export prices by that for import prices. It shows the amount of imports a country can buy for each unit of exports. The base year is 2015, with a benchmark index of 100.
Last month, the index for customs-cleared export prices went up 18 percent from the previous year, marking the sixth straight month of increase.
The index for import prices rose 18.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)