Insurers' profits more than double in Q1 amid pandemic
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The combined net profit of insurance firms in South Korea soared 164.1 percent on-year in the first quarter, due partly to lower guarantee reserves and fewer accidents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Wednesday.
Life and non-life insurers saw their combined net profit increase by 2.4 trillion won (US$2.1 billion) to 3.87 trillion won in the first quarter, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The FSS said profits of life insurers jumped as guarantee reserves fell on stock rallies.
Profits of non-life insurers also went up because of fewer claims as losses in car insurance products narrowed amid the pandemic.
For life insurance firms, insurance income expanded as guarantee reserves shrank and savings-type insurance sales increased compared with a year ago, it said.
In the first quarter, insurance firms' premium income stood at 52.4 trillion won, up 3.6 percent from a year ago, the FSS said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)