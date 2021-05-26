Go to Contents
Doosan Infracore wins orders for 75 excavators from Saudi Arabia

10:38 May 26, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore Co. said Wednesday that it has signed a deal to provide 75 excavators to Saudi Arabian builders.

The deal consists of 70 22-ton excavators and five 50-ton excavators, the company said in an emailed statement. But it did not reveal the value of the deal.

The excavators will be used for the construction of Neom City being built in the western part of the Middle Eastern country and to maintain and repair the country's power generating facilities.

In April, Doosan Infracore inked a deal to deliver 102 excavators in Qatar, the company said.

This photo provided by Doosan Infracore Co. on May 26, 2021, shows the company's excavators at the construction site of Neom City being built in western Saudi Arabia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

