Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG CNS #security

LG CNS introduces upgraded security services under new brand

10:51 May 26, 2021

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- LG CNS Co., South Korea's major IT service firm, on Wednesday introduced upgraded security services under a new brand in a move to expand its presence in the cybersecurity sector.

LG CNS said all of its security-related services, covering from cloud to smart factories, will be named under the brand of SecuXper, which combines the words "security" and "expert."

With the new brand, LG CNS said it reinforced its security workforce, which includes some 200 cybersecurity experts and white hackers.

The company also developed an artificial intelligence-powered security solution, which can detect irregular patterns in data input and messages. Such a solution is already being used by a public institution here, it added.

LG CNS said the latest move is part of its plan to become a global managed security service provider (MSSP), which offers integrated security solutions from consulting to operations.

The company has been boosting its partnerships recently to boost leadership in the security sector. Last month, it signed an agreement with AhnLab Inc., a local software security firm, to develop a security package for cloud services.

This photo provided by LG CNS Co. on May 26, 2021, shows models introducing the company's new security solution brand SecuXper. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK