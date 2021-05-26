(LEAD) Military reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
(ATTN: ADDS more cases among new draftees in paras 4, 6-8)
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Five Army members and an Air Force officer tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
Two Army officers from the same unit in the county of Gapyeong were confirmed to have been infected following their recent vacation, the ministry said, adding 150 base members who came into contact with them tested negative.
The other Army officer and two enlisted soldiers also tested positive following their vacation, and the airman contracted the virus after one of his colleagues tested positive, according to the ministry.
Of them, one officer was found to have been infected even though he received the first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Up until Wednesday, the military reported 13 such cases.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 943.
Two draftees who joined a military boot camp for their mandatory service earlier this week also tested positive, and returned home for treatment, according to the Army officials.
But the cases were not included in the military's own statistics of virus cases, as newcomers earn status as military members one week after joining a boot camp.
All able-bodied South Korean men must serve about two years in the armed forces, and all new enlistees are supposed to undergo COVID-19 tests.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 707 more COVID-19 cases, including 684 local infections, raising the total caseload to 137,682, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)