S. Korea's intelligence chief leaves for U.S. to coordinate policy on N. Korea: sources
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's intelligence chief departed for the United States on Wednesday to discuss cooperation on North Korea after their leaders held a summit and agreed to diplomatically engage with Pyongyang, sources said.
National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Park Jie-won was seen leaving Inchon International Airport, west of Seoul, earlier in the day for the U.S., according to the sources.
Park is expected to meet CIA Director William Burns and other officials. He could also meet with Sung Kim, the new U.S. special representative for North Korea.
Park's trip followed a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington last week. The leaders reached a set of deals, including an agreement to take a diplomatic and pragmatic approach to the North's nuclear issue.
Park recently visited Tokyo and met his U.S. and Japanese counterparts to reportedly discuss three-way cooperation on the North after the Biden administration completed its monthslong policy review on the reclusive state.
The NIS declined to comment on Park's trip and itinerary in the U.S.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)