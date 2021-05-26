Farming households' average income hits record high in 2020: data
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The average income of farming households reached a record high of 45 million won (US$40,300) in 2020 on the back of the government's subsidies, the agriculture ministry said Wednesday.
The amount marks a 9 percent rise from 41 million won tallied in 2019, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. It also marked 20 percent growth from 2016.
The growth apparently came as the country expanded the amount of direct subsidies to local farmers.
An average household in the agricultural sector received 14.2 million won worth of subsidies from the government in 2020, up 27 percent from the previous year.
The income from agricultural activities came to 11.8 million won, up 15.2 percent on-year on the back of the country's efforts to stabilize the market price of key products, including rice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the average profit from non-agricultural activities, including tourism, moved down 4.1 percent on-year to reach 16.6 million won.
