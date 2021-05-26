S. Korea should build int'l consortium to support N.K. with vaccines: expert
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea should form an international consortium with the United States and other countries to help North Korea with vaccine supplies, an expert said Wednesday.
Kim Yong-hyun, a professor of North Korean studies at Dongguk University, made the remarks during a forum in Seoul, saying it is "realistically difficult" for the North to accept vaccine assistance from South Korea amid frayed cross-border relations.
He called on the South to create an organization for vaccines similar to the Korean Peninsula Energy Development Organization (KEDO) in cooperation with other countries like the United States, China, Japan and the European Union.
KEDO is a now-defunct organization set up to implement a 1994 deal with North Korea under which the communist nation promised to freeze and then ultimately dismantle its nuclear program in exchange for energy-producing light water reactors and other concessions from the U.S. and other partners.
The nuclear deal fell apart after the North admitted to running a secret uranium enrichment program.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has taken relatively swift and tough measures against the pandemic, such as imposing strict border controls since early last year.
Pyongyang has not responded to Seoul's repeated calls for cross-border exchanges and cooperation, including joint efforts against the coronavirus.
The North was expected to receive around 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX Facility project, but they have not been delivered to the country yet.
