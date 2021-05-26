Top prosecutor nominee denies defending operators of Lime, Optimus funds
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo said Wednesday he has not defended individuals behind the so-called Lime and Optimus funds linked to massive investment fraud cases, amid revelations that he accepted a number of cases connected to the scandals.
During his parliamentary confirmation hearing, Kim told lawmakers that he "has never defended or been involved in matters related to suspects who operated the Lime and Optimus funds."
The statement followed revelations based on documents from the Seoul Bar Association that the former vice minister accepted at least four cases of clients linked to the Lime and Optimus scandals from September to May after retiring from the prosecution service.
Kim refused to share detailed information on the cases in question, citing potential violation of nondisclosure agreements, but insisted that he had provided counsel as a private attorney through legal means.
The nominee also said he was not briefed on the details of the cases while serving as vice justice minister.
Private equity firm Lime Asset Management has been under a probe over its alleged cover-up of massive losses and subsequent suspension of fund redemption worth an estimated 1.6 trillion won (US$1.39 billion).
The scandal surrounding Optimus Asset Management centers on allegations that the company solicited funds worth about 1.2 trillion won from about 2,900 investors for investments in public institutions but actually funneled most of the money into risky assets, incurring huge losses for the investors.
Prosecutors are looking into possible involvement of politicians and government officials in the scandals.
Kim, meanwhile, said he bears in mind the request by President Moon Jae-in to "maintain political neutrality and carry out impartial investigations," in response to a question on whether the prosecution service operates independently from the influence of the presidential office.
On the demand to relieve Lee Sung-yoon, the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office indicted on charges of exercising undue influence, from his position, Kim said he will make an "adequate opinion" if he takes office.
Lee was indicted earlier this month over allegations he exercised undue influence in 2019 to stop an inquiry into the allegedly illegal exit ban imposed on a former vice justice minister to reinvestigate allegations that he received sexual favors from a local constructor more than a decade ago.
Kim was named by Moon to fill the vacant seat left by former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, with the position having been vacant for two months since Yoon stepped down early, amid a sustained political tug-of-war between the justice ministry and the prosecution service.
He served as vice justice minister for nearly two years from 2018 under the Moon administration. Before that he worked as head of the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors Office and the Institute of Justice.
