Ex-Kumho Asiana chief additionally indicted for embezzlement, breach of trust
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Park Sam-koo, former chairman of Kumho Asiana Group, arrested two weeks ago on charges of masterminding unfair inter-affiliate transactions, was additionally indicted for embezzlement and breach of trust and referred to court trial on Wednesday.
According to officials at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, embezzlement and breach of trust were added to the alleged crimes faced by Park.
He was put under arrest on May 13 on charges of violating the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act through inter-affiliate financial deals that resulted in huge personal gains.
Park is accused of unfairly mobilizing Asiana Airlines and eight other group companies to offer unsecured low-interest loans of 130.6 billion won (US$117 million) to Kumho Buslines, a leading provider of bus and freight transportation services that was controlled by him and his family, between August 2016 and April 2017. He is also suspected of signing an exclusive Asiana in-flight meal provision deal with Swiss company Gategroup for 133.3 billion won, which was allegedly below market value.
Park was additionally charged with withdrawing 330 billion won from four affiliates, including Kumho Terminal and Logistics Co., a transport support services provider, in 2015 to pay for the return of Kumho Industrial Co. shares from the state-funded Korea Development Bank.
There is also suspicion that Park inflicted losses on Asiana by leading the airline company to undersell 100 percent of the shares in Kumho Terminal to Kumho Buslines for 270 billion won.
Three former group executives were also indicted and referred to court trials on charges of colluding with Park in his alleged crimes.
The 76-year-old Park resigned as chairman of Kumho Asiana Group and its affiliate Asiana Airlines in 2019 to take responsibility for controversial bookkeeping for the nation's No. 2 carrier.
