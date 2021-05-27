8 firms to recall over 710,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea, BMW Korea and five other companies will voluntarily recall more than 710,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The eight companies -- which include Kia Corp., Renault Samsung Motors Corp., GM Korea Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and SMK Sports Motorcycle Korea Co. -- are recalling a combined 714,720 units in 22 models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty hydraulic electro control unit in Hyundai Motor's independent brand Genesis G80 sedan and three other models, a possible battery-related fire in GM Korea's Bolt EV and a faulty fuel hose in Renault Samsung's Master minivan, it said.
The companies have begun to provide or will offer repair and replacement services. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
