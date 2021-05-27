(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 27)

Ex-Vice Justice Minister Kim Oh-soo, nominated to the post of prosecutor general, is regarded as friendly to Moon. For the 22 months when he served as vice justice minister, he is known to have kept in step with Justice Ministers Park Sang-ki, Cho Kuk, and Choo. Cho and Choo pushed hard to weaken the prosecution in the name of reform. It is hard to expect Kim to approve investigations into allegations negative to Moon.